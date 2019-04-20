SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say an argument between two people in a car resulted in a wreck that sent three to the hospital Saturday afternoon on the city's northwest side.

According to SAPD officials, one of those passengers tried to get out in the middle of the street at Callaghan and Fredericksburg when she was hit by another car. She was pinned underneath, and later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two others in the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

At least 10 San Antonio Fire Department units responded to the collision, which occurred just after 4 p.m.

The westbound lanes of Fredericksburg Road were being diverted into a nearby parking lot by San Antonio Police officers while investigators looked at the scene.

The eastbound lanes also were reduced to one lane.