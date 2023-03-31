Three Harlan High School students robbed at gunpoint, BCSO says

It happened on March 29 in West Bexar County, according to BCSO. BCSO said three high school students were inside of the McDonald's restroom in the 14000 block of Culebra using the bathroom when the suspect, Mauricio Chavez Balderas, robbed them at gunpoint.

Officials said two of the teens were in the restroom itself and the other one was in the stall. Balderas held the two teens at gunpoint and forced the other one that was in the stall to come out. He then forced all three into the bathroom stall and robbed them, BCSO said.