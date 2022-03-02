Three flyovers in San Antonio closed as a precaution

TxDOT officials aren't sure yet when they'll reopen.

SAN ANTONIO — Major intersections across San Antonio remain closed Thursday night.

Emergency vehicles are blocking the entrance ramps to major flyovers, alerting drivers about the dangerous driving conditions.

As of Thursday evening, TxDOT officials say they aren't sure when the overpasses will reopen.

Thursday, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says officers responded to 77 crashes. 30, he said, were major accidents.

"We do have de-icing crews that will continue to work through midnight with TxDOT doing possibly additional work overnight.," said Erik Walsh, City Manager for San Antonio.

Freezing temperatures forced crews to shut down flyovers at Highway 281 and 1604, I-10 and 410 and the Highway 281 overpass at Loop 410.

Laura Lopez, the Public Information Officer with TxDOT San Antonio, says the closures were done as a precaution.

"With temperatures below freezing, we want to continue to have those closed until it is safe to reopen them," said Lopez.

In a city briefing Thursday afternoon, SAPD expressed concerns at more closures due to more precipitation. The good news: No more rain is expected through the weekend.

As of Thursday evening, traffic was running smoothly in the San Antonio metro area. TxDOT says they have no plans to pre-treat roads Thursday night.

"Since the precipitation has dropped significantly, we hope to have a very calm evening into the morning," said Lopez.

If you absolutely need to be on the road Thursday evening into Friday morning, TxDOT officials recommend checking DriveTexas.org before you go for an up-to-date list of road closures.