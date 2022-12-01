Three finalists to be interviewed to temporarily fill Clayton Perry’s seat

Two weeks after the councilman took leave due to being in a hit and run, the San Antonio City Council will publicly interview and select his replacement.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council will select the person who will temporarily represent the northeast side council District 10 on Thursday.

Councilman Clayton Perry is taking a sabbatical after he was involved in a hit and run crash.

On Thursday, the city council interviewed finalists Mike Gallagher, Jose Garcia and Pauline A. Rubio. Gallagher served as D10 councilman from 2014 to 2017 before Perry was elected, Garcia served as a city councilman in Victoria, Texas in the 1990’s, and Rubio served with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

All three candidates have they would fill the seat temporarily. According to the city, the interim councilmember will serve until either the end of the term or when Councilman Perry comes back.

Perry is charged with failing to stop and give information after a hit-and-run crash.

He appeared to be intoxicated on bodycam video but never said he was drinking that night. It’s possible the San Antonio Police Department will charge him with DWI.

Perry was given a vote of no-confidence by his council colleagues and allowed to take leave.

“During this time, I will be taking the appropriate measures as determined by medical professionals to ensure this will never happen again,” Perry previously stated.

