Three dead in Von Ormy fire, Pleasanton Express reporting

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VON ORMY, Texas — Three people are dead following a fire in a Von Ormy home, just southwest of San Antonio.

9-1-1 dispatchers received a call about a fire in the 100 block of Blue Lilly Drive around 3:30 a.m., according to the Pleasanton Express.

Officials say the home was completely engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Three dead in Von Ormy fire 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Multiple agencies responded to the fire including Poteet Volunteer Fire Department, Jourdanton VFD, Rossville Volunteer Fire Dept, Atascosa County Sheriff's Office and the Office of Emergency Management.

Both Atascosa County and Bexar County fire marshals are investigating the deadly blaze.

Justice of Peace Precinct 2 Judge Wayne Vaughn arrived on the scene and pronounced three people deceased.

Their names have not yet been released.d

The Poteet VFD Auxiliary supplied juice, coffee, drinks, donuts and tacos for all of the first responders who helped to fight the fire all through the early morning.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.