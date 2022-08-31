Beto O'Rourke vs. Greg Abbott: Houston's Three Brothers Bakery kicks off Texas gubernatorial poll

The bakery's cookie poll has accurately predicted the winner in the last 4 presidential elections. Two days in and O'Rourke leads Abbott 29-5.

HOUSTON — Election Day in Texas is quickly approaching and most recent polling shows Gov. Greg Abbott hanging on to a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke.

At Houston's iconic Three Brother's Bakery, they're conducting a poll of their own through cookie sales.

"It's a lot of fun for us to do this," Bobby Jucker said. "We decided to start it a little earlier."

On the menu now is a choice between Abbott and O'Rourke. Your ballot is a tasty cookie.

"We have customers coming from the left, from the right and in between," Jucker said. "If you want to come in and get Abbott cookies, great. If you want to come in and get Beto cookies, great. And if you want Gingy cookies, that's great too, come on in."

Three Brothers' famous cookie poll has a track record of success. In 2016, it predicted a Trump victory. Four years later, the poll called a Biden win. And now, for the first time, they're trying the race for Texas governor.

"People are very interested in what's happening in politics right now in government, in Texas, and they want to show their opinion with what's going on by these cookies," said Jucker.

Just a few days in, O'Rourke's cookie jumped out to a big lead with 29 cookies sold. Abbott is coming in at 5 cookies and 2 have gone third-party with Gingy.

"It's all based on who buys what and we'll just kind of wait and see what happens," Jucker explained.

In a year where it feels so much is on the line and issues couldn't be greater, customers are letting their true feelings show through a cookie.

"We've had people come in and say give me one of those so I can bite their head off, and we're like okay, we're okay with that," said Jucker.

No matter where you fall politically, Three Brothers hopes that cookie pushes you closer to the only poll that matters.

"If you're going to buy cookies, great, but don't forget to vote. That's super important," said Jucker.