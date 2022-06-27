Three arrested for illegal dumping of several hundred pounds of garbage, Bexar County officials say

Investigators found several hundred pounds of garbage had been dumped in an area of east Bexar County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County announced three people were arrested and charged with illegal dumping after investigators found a massive illegal dumping site in east Bexar County.

Environmental crimes investigators with the Bexar County Department of Environmental Services found a significant illegal dumping problem in the 8000 block of Chipping Drive. They found several hundred pound of garbage had been dumped in that area.

Surveillance cameras in the area of the dumping location were used to spot the suspects. Investigators say Deangelo Lee Lyguane Over, 22, Amber Na Montraile Hughes, 21, and Jamaris Raheem Thomas, 20, were spotted on surveillance dumping there on more than one occasion.

“It was the attitude and the obvious disrespect for their fellow residents that really stuck out to us. Illegal dumping is more than a nuisance. It creates health and safety hazards and is expensive to clean up,” Director of Bexar County Environmental Services Javier Flores said.

For tips or information on illegal dumping within unincorporated Bexar County send an email to illegaldumping@bexar.org .

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.