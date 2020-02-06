Thousands sign online petition urging city council to strengthen penalties for people who target others with frivolous 911 calls

“We are sick and tired of people calling the police on African Americans and other minorities for doing everyday tasks," said activist Neka Cleaver.

SAN ANTONIO — In less than 24 hours, thousands of people signed an online petition, urging San Antonio City Council to strengthen penalties for people who target people of color with frivolous and false 911 calls.

East San Antonio community activist Neka Cleaver created the petition.

Speaking passionately in front of a vibrant mural celebrating east San Antonio diversity and history, Cleaver said "This cannot happen in our community any longer!"

Cleaver said mean-spirited 911 calls targeting people of color are a common occurrence here.

“We are sick and tired of people calling the police on African Americans and other minorities for doing everyday tasks, like dumping trash in their own garbage can, swimming in their own backyards, jogging in their own neighborhoods,” Cleaver said.

Cleaver said she receives regular complaints from people who have been targeted.

“The last call was about a week ago and we do have the 911 call, where the caller actually said ‘A black man is dumping trash in the trash can and I don't know him and I feel unsafe,’ and from that call, three cops came, and come to find out, that black man actually lived in that complex,” Cleaver said.

Cleaver said the unintended consequences of such calls can turn deadly.

“Innocent people can lose their life. There's so many different things. Embarrassment in the communities in which you live and the places you work, that happen to actual citizens here in San Antonio, that pay their taxes, live here and work here,” Cleaver said, adding everyone, regardless of skin color, has a right to feel safe and happy.

Cleaver said she believes if penalties were enforced for false 911 complaints, there would be many benefits beyond safety for those targeted.

“We are using taxpayer dollars, and valuable police time, that they should be using to solve crimes, so this must stop,” Cleaver said. Accountability, Cleaver said, is badly needed.



“What happens to the person who calls? Absolutely nothing. They don't get fined. They don't get taken to jail. There's no criminal penalties, but someone could actually lose a life behind the fabricated call they just made!” Cleaver said.