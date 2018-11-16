SAN ANTONIO — Texas Parks and Wildlife will be stocking rainbow trout into neighborhood fishing lakes in major cities, including San Antonio, this winter.

Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond will be stocked with rainbow trout every two weeks starting November 30 through March. TPWD is also stocking rainbow trout into the Canyon Tailrace on the Guadalupe River below Canyon Lake.

The department says rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas beyond winter, they are encouraging anglers to get out and fish as much as possible.

In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license is required for adults in the family.

Click here for more information and how to get a fishing license.

