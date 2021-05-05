Thousands of bottles of water spilled after train collides with big rig in Richmond

It's a big mess, but thankfully police say no injuries were reported.

RICHMOND, Texas — Richmond police responded to a train and truck collision late Wednesday morning where thousands of bottles of water were spilled.

Note: the video in this story is a raw video feed from Air 11 - there is no audio

According to Richmond police, the incident happened along 2nd Street. A Richmond officer responding to a call for a big rig stuck on the tracks captured this video.

"The 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks at 2nd Street when the train crashed through the trailer," stated police. "The trailer appears to have been loaded with cases of bottled water. There were no injuries reported."