San Antonio — If you have a tattoo, you can get 20 percent off your order at Taco Cabana on Tuesday.

It's all in celebration of National Tattoo Day.

The offer is valid on Tuesday, July 17 from 3 pm to midnight.

Restrictions include:

  • Guest must mention the offer to cashier to redeem.
  • Valid Tuesday, July 17 only; 3 pm to Midnight.
  • One coupon per person, per visit.
  • Not valid with alcohol.
  • Valid at participating restaurants only.
  • Not available through online ordering.
  • Customer pays all applicable taxes.
  • Alterations void this offer; restrictions apply.

