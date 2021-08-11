Thomas J. Henry representing multiple victims from Travis Scott concert, according to firm

The Thomas J. Henry Law Firm says if you or a loved one was injured at the Astroworld Festival, to call 866-340-0555 to speak with an attorney.

SAN ANTONIO — On Sunday, San Antonio-based Thomas J. Henry's law firm announced multiple victims would be represented by the law firm after the concert left eight people dead and several more injured, according to a Facebook post.

Thomas J. Henry Law is now representing multiple victims of the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival tragedy. If you or a... Posted by Thomas J. Henry Injury Attorneys on Sunday, November 7, 2021

Eight people were left dead and dozens more were injured at the Travis Scott Astroworld Festival in Houston Friday night.

Officials say people were suffocated and trampled when festival goers rushed toward the stage.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a security guard reported that he passed out after he was pricked in the neck by a needle while trying to restrain a concert goer.

A 35-year-old man who said he was trampled is being represented by a Houston area law firm.