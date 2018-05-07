San Antonio and much of South Central Texas was under water 16-years-ago.

During the first week of July 2002, heavy rainfall pounded the area for four straight days, dumping about 30 inches of water.

The historic flooding was deadly. Nine people were killed. Former President George W. Bush declared six area counties a federal disaster.

30 inches of rain fell during that time period. That's near the total amount of rain we typically see in a year.

However, as time progresses, so does technology. As a reminder, Bexar County's HALT, or High-Water Alert Lifesaving Technology is a system that alerts drivers to dangerous road conditions.

© 2018 KENS