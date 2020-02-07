This November, VIA will ask voters to approve 1/8 cent sales tax reallocation for service

Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated that he is not in favor of the move, noting the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio VIA Transit & Advance Transportation District Board confirmed today that it intends to ask voters in November to approve a 1/8 cent sales tax reallocation for VIA services.

Board Chair Hope Andrade said that after being unable to "secure a workable or responsible plan from city leaders, we must go directly to the people."

Andrade also pointed out that the VIA Metropolitan Transit/Advanced Transportation System has experienced "40 years of chronic underfunding."

Andrade's full statement can be viewed below:

I'd like to take a moment to directly address our riders and the people of San Antonio and Bexar County. You are who we are working for and whose interests we are tasked to serve as volunteer Board members at VIA.

In response to VIA's proposal to voters, the mayor said that the recent pandemic further illustrated the need to reevaluate priorities.

Mayor Nirenberg's full response can be viewed below: