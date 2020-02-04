PEARSALL, Texas — Compare it to a big city, and the speed of a small town is a lot slower. But when it comes to the latest national trend, this town is okay with that.

"To our knowledge, we don't have a case so we've been really lucky," Fred Reyes, Pearsall's City Manager, said.

Just because Frio County doesn't have a coronavirus case doesn't mean it hasn't been plagued by the disease.

"I worry about my employees because local businesses have been affected tremendously," restaurant owner Albert Ramirez said.

Albert Ramirez's restaurant, Garcia's, is doing curbside and delivery but with a stay at home or in effect, he worries how long that'll last.

"My mom was taking it the hardest," he said. "She called me this morning crying, saying what are we going to do about the employees.?"

Down the road at Benjamin Salinas' burger shop called, Beef Says What, social distancing is the new normal. Salinas' employee marked the sidewalk with chalk every six feet, to keep their customers safe.

"It's scary, it's very scary it's amazing how it spread so quickly," Salinas said.

But just as fast as this disease can darken a community's spirit, its residents can light it back up.

Dozens filled Frio Regional Hospital's parking lot earlier this week showing their gratitude for their doctors and nurses by honking their horns, honking for health.

"That's amazing," Salinas said when he heard about the gesture. "This town really pulls through in times of crisis."

A crisis this town hopes to avert. But if it does make its way here, they'll be sure to take it on together.

