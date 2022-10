Dorothy Pumphrey, who has been a lifelong Little Rock resident, just celebrated her 104th birthday!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Happy birthday! It's officially now 104 rotations around the sun for one Arkansas woman.

Her secret behind celebrating so many birthdays? Well, she attributes fun and genuine happiness to the keys of her long life.