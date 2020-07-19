This is the ATF's specialized team called in to help bring answers to the most complex arson fires and bombings

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms' National Response team is called in to investigate arson fires and bombings across the country.

SAN ANTONIO — From terrorist attacks to massive unexplained fires, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms' National Response Team can be called in on a moments notice to investigate some of the worst days in modern American history.

Special agent Ryan McCormick is a member of the specialized team. Based out of San Antonio, McCormick is a certified fire investigator.

"The experience that is present on the NRT is unmatched," McCormick said. "I don't think there's any team like it in the world."

The National Response Team was created in 1978. Since its inception, members of the team have deployed to hundreds of scenes, including the Austin bombing, West Texas fertilizer plant, recent protests and more.

From fire investigators such as McCormick to post-blast investigators and explosives detection K-9s, the NRT can assemble within 24 hours to supplement state and local resources. In cases including arson and bombings, members of the NRT assist in collecting evidence that is used to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Most crimes, it's obvious that there was a crime to begin with," McCormick explained. "With arson or any fire, you first have to determine what was the cause of the fire? Was it an accident or was it an intentional act that was a crime?"

In 2018, it was the NRT that helped conclude the deadly fire at San Marcos' Iconic Village Apartments was deliberately set.

The blaze claimed the lives of 20-year-old Dru Estes of San Antonio; 21-year-old Belinda Moats of Big Wells; 19-year-old Haley Michele Frizzell of San Angelo; 21-year-old David Angel Ortiz of Pasadena; and 23-year-old James Phillip Miranda of Mount Pleasant.

Late last year, officials announced the reward for information had been increased to $110,000. But, ahead of the second anniversary of the deadly fire, the case remains unsolved.

"We're definitely making progress on the investigation," McCormick said, adding he feels confident the person or persons responsible for the deadly blaze will be held accountable. Though, McCormick was unable to discuss specifics, due to the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the ATF said so far, the agency has received dozens of tips relating to the fire.

"Even if it's something minor and small, they think" McCormick said. "Provide that information. Again, there's a reward for information leading to the prosecution."