SAN ANTONIO — Funeral plans are underway for a four-year-old who died two weeks after she was involved in a crash involving a VIA bus. It happened last month near Loop 1604 and F-M 1346.

Five people in total were taken to the hospital from the wreck including 4-year-old Nevaeh who fought for her life for two weeks at University Hospital before she was declared brain dead.

"She was just amazing," Lesley Strong, Nevaeh's grandmother told KENS 5. "I saw it [the crash] on the news and didn't think anything about it and then I clicked on it and saw my car and my heart sank."

Last month Strong's daughter Jamey and Jamey's two kids were involved in a multi-car crash with a VIA bus.

Jayme and Navaeh were seriously injured in the crash and both rushed to University Hospital.

Jayme suffered multiple broken bones while Strong says Nevaeh suffered multiple internal injuries. She was declared brain dead just a few days later.

"This is something I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy," Strong continued.

Though it's hard to accept they won't get to see the sweet smiling girl grow up, she will live on through others. The family decided to donate Nevaeh's organs to give other children a second chance at life.

"About 8:30 last night we got to say our final goodbyes and Jamey was able to give her a kiss," Strong added.

"Her heart, her kidneys, and her pancreas went to save another baby. She has a purpose, she has a purpose."

The family is not only facing an emotional toll but a financial one as well. They do have a plate sale planned as well as a Facebook fundraiser to offset medical and funeral costs.

