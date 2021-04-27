'This is really the worst pain' | Mother speaks after missing son found dead in drainage ditch

The family of Samuel Reyes is heartbroken by the news. His mother, Lanay Cohen, along with family and friends had been looking for Reyes since December.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say a missing man was found dead in a drainage ditch wearing no clothes, last week.

The family of Samuel Reyes is heartbroken by the news. His mother, Lanay Cohen, along with family and friends had been looking for Reyes since December after he was reported missing.

"This is really the worst pain that any parent can go through," Cohen said. "Not only knowing for four months where their child is, but to find out they have been in a certain spot this whole time and they are no longer going to come home."

The family learned the dreadful news just days ago. The 32-year-old mysteriously disappeared in December weeks after enlisting in the military.

"This is not what I hoped would be the end," the mother said.

According to police, on April 21 people were surveying a land on south Foster Road when they noticed a foul smell. Police said the people kept looking and found Reyes inside a drainage ditch with no clothes.

"I am so grateful that this worker found my son," she said. "And now that we have closure and can actually put him to rest. But he should be here with us."

The family still has a lot of questions about what happened.

"Truth be told we may never really find out the answers that we want," she said.

Cohen said she is doing her own investigating and is continuing to ask questions. She doesn't suspect foul play, but she is not ruling that out. She said the night her son went missing, police showed up to his grandmother's home where Reyes was staying. She said Reyes said something unusual to the police.

"In the body camera footage, he did state in front of the officers, I don't know why somebody did this this to me," Cohen said. "I don't know why somebody gave this to me."

Later on, that December night, he left the home and his family would never saw him alive again.

"I am always going to love Sam," his mother tearfully said. "I am never going to forget him."

His body was found very close to the grandmother's home, it is only about three miles apart.