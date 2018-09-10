A shooting outside a popular nightclub north of downtown sent people running for cover and left three people injured.

The shooting unfolded after a fight broke out near the taco truck at Pegasus Night Club around 12:20 a.m. on Monday.

Richard, a victim who only wanted to use his first name, said he was walking to another bar when he was shot in the leg. He said his phone took a hit before the bullet pierced his leg.

The Pegasus Night Club Manager Mike Rodriguez said a bar employee was also shot in the arm. He didn’t want to release her name, but said she is in stable condition and is expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday to remove the bullet. Her family has started a Gofundme to help cover her medical expenses.

The third victim was a man who was also shot in the arm.

"When he got shot, it was in the armpit area and they were holding it and he was bleeding," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez vividly recalled the people running and dropping to the ground after shots were fired.

"This is our worst nightmare," Rodriguez said.

He said just minutes after the first round, the shooter drove by, spraying the club with bullets.

According to Rodriguez, the shooting stemmed from a fight after the shooter was insulted at the taco stand. “We broke up the fight, we separated the guys," Rodriguez said.

He said he never thought the man insulted would come back packing heat after he was kicked off the property. "I've never been it in a situation like that it was pretty scary," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the bar owner plans to reevaluate security at the bar to increase safety.

As for Richard, he’s back home, but he says he has a long road to recovery.

Pegasus Night Club released the following statement:

“Pegasus Night Club would like to start by offering our deepest heartfelt sympathies to those that were injured as well as all of our friends and family that were in the bar at the time of the incident.

Although this was a random act of violence carried out by a disturbed individual. We will look into more safety precautions/measures in hopes of preventing another incident. We would like to invite our neighboring taverns/clubs to discuss how to create a safer place for our community, and look into any preventative measures that we all can take to ensure this never happens again.”

