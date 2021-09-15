Thirty-four years ago, a future Saint visited San Antonio, making it the largest crowd ever recorded in Texas history

Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass before 350,000 people in northwest San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — History was made this week in San Antonio.

Thirty-four years ago, a future Saint visited the Alamo City. Pope John Paul II celebrated Mass before 350,000 people in northwest San Antonio.

To this day, it is the biggest crows ever recorded in Texas history.

The Holy Father began his visit on September 13, 1987, serenaded by Mariachi music after landing at then Kelly Air Force Base.

He traveled by motorcade to Westover Hills to what was 144 acres of undeveloped land.

That was before SeaWorld, housing developments and schools.

Hundreds of thousands of people from all over the state got a glimpse of the Holy Father as he made his way through the crowd in the Pope-mobile with the late Archbishop Patrick Flores at his side.

A 500 member choir raised their voices in song on that sweltering day when the heat index hit 100.

Pope John Paul II blessed the children on his way to the outdoor altar constructed for the event.