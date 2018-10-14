According to Kimble County, a third body has been found during the search for four people that went missing on Monday.

The county's incident response team sent a statement saying that around 6:20 p.m. Saturday, searching spotted a set of human remains near Yates Crossing in Junction downstream across the Llano River.

While they say that the family has been notified, they have not yet released the identities of the body that was found on Saturday or the ones found earlier this week.

On Thursday, the search and rescue team found two bodies in the Llano River. On Friday, the team announced that they search and rescue effort ended because the survival window had closed and that this was now considered a recovery mission.

One body is still unaccounted for.

© 2018 KENS