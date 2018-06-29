The third person believed to be involved in graffiti at San Antonio Missions has been arrested.

21-year-old Sydney Faris is charged with “graffiti to a church”.

Police arrested two other people, Andres Castaneda and Gabriella Fritz, over the weekend.

Police say cameras at the Missions caught all three of them tagging Mission San Juan and Mission San Jose last week.

The buildings were both tagged with the statement: 'I don't care. Do you?', referencing First Lady Melania Trump's jacket she wore last week on her way to visit an immigration shelter.

The graffiti was discovered Friday morning.

All three face felony charges.

