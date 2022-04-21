Great Texas Airshow, Noche de Romance and Musica en la Calle return to San Antonio this weekend

Have some free time this weekend? There's plenty to check out around town.

SAN ANTONIO — Homegrown spoken word at the Carver

Local actress and poet Jess Mahogany will bring her artistry to the east side in multimedia fashion, showcasing poems centering on love, loss and “matters of the soul” while backed by visual renditions of her writing. The Friday show functions as a preview of her upcoming book, “Conversation Pieces.”

When: Friday at 8 p.m.

Cost: $24 for adults, $12 for children under 13. Buy tickets here.

Where: Carver Community Cultural Center (226 North Hackberry).

Experience sky-high thrills from the safety of solid ground

The atmospheric acrobatics and skyward spectacle of the Great Texas Airshow makes its return this weekend at JBSA-Randolph, bringing live music, military demonstrations and incredible sights to south Texas. Displays will be on the ground as well as the air, including appearances by immense B-52 Stratofortress and the Air Force Thunderbirds.

Aerial performances begin at 11 a.m. each day. Remember the sunscreen and ear plugs!

When: Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Randolph Air Force Base, off 1604 near Universal City.

What else you should know: Masks are required by attendees onboard the bus between the parking lot to the base drop-off area. Outside food or drinks, ice chests, laser pointers, glass containers, non-clear backpacks and firearms won’t be permitted.

Groove to south Texas tunes downtown

Who needs Coachella? Musica en la Calle returns to Hotel Havana on Saturday, showcasing several local bands with sounds ranging from Latino psychedelic to soul. Money Chicha, Grupo Frackaso, The Los Sundowns and Alyson Alonzo are among the featured groups.

Food and drinks will also be on hand, as will Alamo City vendors.

When: Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; doors open at 5 p.m.

Cost: Free.

Where: Hotel Havana parking lot (1015 Navarro St.).

Be dazzled at Noche de Romance

Mexican love songs, ballads and rancheras are just some of the tunes you’ll hear at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center this weekend, where the mariachi extravaganza Noche de Romance is making its return. The award-winning group Mariachi Azteca de America will be on hand, and attendees can expect a tribute to iconic Mexican crooner Vicente Fernandez during this year’s musical festivities.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 5 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $40; buy here.

Where: Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center (723 South Brazos St.).

Try your hand at haiku at the city’s biggest garden

National Poetry Month continues at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend, where a celebration of haiku will invite garden-goers to flex their creative muscles while learning about, writing and reading the simple but elegant poetry.

The event is organized in conjunction with the “Rooted” exhibition, showcasing massive nature-inspired sculptures built by artist Steve Tobin.

When: Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Cost: Free with general admission; buy tickets here.