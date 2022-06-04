Thieves steal local musician's trailer worth 18K

The musician turned detective followed the drag marks through this neighborhood.

SAN ANTONIO — A long-time San Antonio musician said thieves stole his trailer filled with music equipment worth $18,000.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle dragging the valuables away. Zeke Escobedo has been jamming out since he was 15. He is now 78-years-old.

"Music keeps you young brother, he said. I've played with some good groups."

Escobedo now plays with San Antonio band: 'Burgundy.'

"We are a country band," he said. We do some Tejano."

However, on Tuesday the band's music hit a bad note. Pretty much all of its equipment was stolen. The goods were locked in a trailer parked at Escobedo's west-side home on Apache Village south of Potranco.

"My wife woke me up and said honey the trailer is gone," he said. It didn't feel too good."

The musician turned detective. He followed the drag marks through this neighborhood.

"They went a block and a half, then they hit a speed bump and the broke the thing it was dragging."

A neighbor's surveillance video shows an SUV appearing to be a HUMMER tow the trailer. In the video, sparks are seen coming out of the bottom from where it was being dragged. Amplifiers, guitars, a drum set, microphones, speakers, his beloved base were all inside.

"You work hard to earn money to buy this and then some A-hole comes around and takes it away," he said. It is not right."

The band has a gig this weekend. Escobedo said his friends are going to loan his band equipment so they can fulfill their obligation. He also printed off fliers and passed them out in his neighborhood. He hopes if someone knows or see something to speak-up and call police. He filed a police report with SAPD.