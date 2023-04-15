Thieves steal copper wire, cause damage to local dog daycare about to open

Weeks before their grand opening, Dogtopia posted to social media saying thieves targeted their new location.

SAN ANTONIO — A new dog daycare on the city's northeast side is forced to stay closed a little longer after thieves target it twice in one week.

Dogtopia of San Antonio - Alamo Heights was set to open on May 1 along Broadway. Now, it's first day of business will be pushed back to repair the thousands of dollars in damage from recent crime according to a social media post.

Marc Olson, a regional sales director with Dogtopia, said thieves broke into the dog daycare Easter Sunday.

"They came in, broke through the front [of the building] and got our main AC unit," said Olson.

Olson said copper wires were stripped from the inside of an AC unit, and walls inside the building.

Then on Wednesday, the dog daycare was hit a second time. This time, Olson said, thieves entered through the backside of the building and targeted another outside unit for copper.

"Then they went into the main box room, tried to cut the wires [and] didn't know it was live and literally zapped themselves a little," he said.

Olson caught the individuals on camera but he isn't sure if they are repeat offenders or different people targeting the business. However, he shared the video with San Antonio police in hopes it will help find the suspects faster.

For now, he is stepping up security around the building so repairs can be made and employees can get to work soon. Olson said 15 new staff members have been affected and are now having to wait for full time employment.