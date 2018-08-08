SAN ANTONIO — Business owners and churches in the city's south side are pleading for help. A string of crimes are happening on Mission Road and they say it doesn't seem to stop.

Eric Martinez's father is a truck driver. He’s also served as the pastor of Hope in Christ Church for 15 years. Martinez said his dad purchased tools with his own money and stored them in the church's backyard. Church members would borrow the tools to make extra cash.

"It helped a lot of people in the community because we would offer them an opportunity to make money for their families and for a living," Martinez said.

Recently, thieves stole all of the tools that were worth more than $10,000. Surveillance cameras captured the crooks breaking into the church's lot. The video shows three people moving equipment into their car.

"We understand how hard everyone works, but it hits close because this is our home," Martinez said.

He believes the people captured on surveillance cameras are likely responsible for break-ins and thefts of other businesses on Mission Road.

"This is starting to turn into a more beautiful side of town, but I mean, we need the city. We need the help. Because I'm trying to beautify my business. I'm trying to make it nice. I'm trying to make this area nice but every time this happens, we are taking two or three steps backwards. It's rough," said Mark Garza, the owner of South Texas Memorials.

Garza said his work truck was stolen and his store has been broken into multiple times.

"I sell headstones. I'm dealing with families who have had serious losses. This is nothing compared to what families are dealing with or going through. People who lost their mothers, fathers, children. This is nothing, but its enough to take me away from the people who really need me," Garza said. "We need some serious help to make sure that they're not able to do this anymore because it's repeatedly happening."

If you recognize the thieves, call SAPD at (210) 207-7273.

