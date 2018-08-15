SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors say a roaming gang of thieves has hit a north San Antonio neighborhood once again. This time, security cameras caught the criminal gang taking a pickup grill and running off with it.

Amanda Herring and her husband say they woke up Friday morning to parts missing off their pickup truck. They say replacing and fixing the damage on the truck will cost them upwards of $2,500.

The family said they just moved into their new home last week, when two brazen thieves took apart their truck in the middle of the night.

Surveillance video from their neighbor’s house shows the thieves pull onto the street, parking out of the camera's view.

That's when Herring believes they used some sort of device to open the truck, popped the hood and dismantled the grill and headlights. All of that while getting spooked a couple of times and walking back and forth to their car. Finally, the two ran off with the part.

Since last week, the family has installed security cameras.

Other neighbors have also installed cameras, since they say this isn't the first time this has happened in the neighborhood.

The family filed a police report and SAPD is investigating.

Herring is warning everyone in the area to be vigilant.

