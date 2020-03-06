'They're just doors': Travis Park Church won't press charges against alleged riot vandal

An arrest warrant states the suspect was seen on cell phone video throwing rock-like objects at the windows of the church, causing more than $3,000 in damage.

SAN ANTONIO — Nestled on the corner of East Travis and Navarro, Travis Park Church has seen its fair share of history.

"The Civil War, the Civil Rights (Movement), 20 years ago we realized there were homeless literally at our doors," Kathleen Laborde a member of the Travis Park Church council said.

Now another social issue is literally at their doorstep.

On Saturday night Travis Park Church was caught in the cross-hairs of a riot when their doors were significantly damaged.

But to that church leaders say...

"They're just doors."

"We consider ourselves and consider our calling to work with people who are at the margins. I would say that young people right now particularly young people of color are feeling they're pretty marginalized," Laborde continued.

On Tuesday, San Antonio Police arrested 21-year-old Nathan Abraham Carranza for criminal mischief and riot participation.

An arrest warrant states Carranza was seen on cell phone video throwing rock-like objects at the windows of the church causing more than $3,000 in damage.

But the news of the arrest isn't what church leaders wanted.

"I think we would have much rather been able to talk with them ourselves," she said.

Resolution over prosecution.

It's something church leaders say this country could use a lot more of right now.

"We know we're in a time of a lot of pain right now and that as Christians we're called to try and soothe that pain and to try and help people find a way forward," Laborde said. "I think we’re all struggling to find a way forward right now."