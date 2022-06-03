'These were my little babies' | Cremated pets in truck stolen from west side funeral home

The ashes of Patricia Arredondo's toy poodle and umbrella cockatoo were in small white urns and placed in navy blue bags from the animal hospital crematorium.

SAN ANTONIO — The search for a red 2001 Ford F-250 is ongoing after the truck was stolen from the parking lot of Castle Ridge Mortuary on the city’s west side during a rosary service on February 24.

The owners are not only wanting to get their truck back, but the two urns that were taken with the vehicle.

“Not knowing where they are is really hard to accept,” said Patricia Arredondo.

Arredondo said the urns contained the ashes of her two pets Pearl and BeBe. The two animals, a umbrella cockatoo and toy poodle, died a week apart and were sent to Becker Animal Hospital and Pet Resort to be cremated in early February. It was process she’s done before with her previous pets.

“We get [our animals] cremated so they could stay home with us,” she said.

On February 24, her husband picked up the urns before heading to the rosary service for a cousin. When he arrived at the funeral home on West Military Drive, she said he purposefully parked the truck underneath lights and locked the doors before walking inside. After the service, he returned to the parking lot and the truck was gone.

Cameras at the funeral home didn’t catch the thief or the truck leaving the lot but the couple did file a report with San Antonio police. Even a week and a half later, she is hoping police will call her with good news or someone will come forward with information.

KENS 5 asked police for an update on the investigation and have not heard back.

“The truck is replaceable but [the ashes] are not and that is all I had left of them,” Arredondo said.

The ashes were in two separate white urns and placed in navy blue bags with the words “VCA Becker Animal Hospital Crematorium” on the front.

Arredondo described her husband’s truck as a red Ford F-250 with a license plate number of GLB4090. A tool box with a strap is also located in the trunk of the vehicle.