These nail salons will be pampering women battling breast cancer to help them feel strong and beautiful

This is how Frenchies Modern Nail Care salons will recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

SAN ANTONIO — Pop the Prosecco and the nail polish! Local ladies battling breast cancer are about to be treated to a day of free pampering.

Frenchies Modern Nail Care Salons in San Antonio and New Braunfels are partnering with the non-profit "Fighting Pretty" to host Prosecco and Pedicures on October 4 and October 6 -- a tie-in to Breast Cancer Awareness month.

This day of pampering will help these women feel strong and beautiful as they fight this disease. It also gives them a chance to bond with other breast cancer warriors and leaves them feeling stronger, more supported, and refreshed.

August marked the one-year anniversary of when Teresa Conroy, a mother of five, got her shocking breast cancer diagnosis. At her annual exam, her primary care doctor suggested she get a mammogram since she was 40, the recommended age for women to get screened. The mammogram revealed multiple tumors. Teresa underwent a single-side mastectomy and now gets injections every month that causes premature menopause, something that comes with side effects that she says make her feel not-so-pretty.

Teresa says the Prosecco and Pedicures event is much needed. “We all started this fight hearing the same four words 'You have breast cancer", she said. "Anytime you can connect, even in a small way, with individuals walking your same path, it helps you in your own journey. Seeing the scars from the mastectomy in the mirror and the effects of the drug treatment take a toll on me most days, especially my self-esteem. I am looking forward to getting pampered and feeling pretty again.”

According to BreastCancer.org:

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among American women.

More than 339,000 new cases of breast cancer are expected to be recorded by the end of the year.

About 43,250 women in the U.S. are expected to die in 2022 from breast cancer.

There are two different salons participating.