Rumors swirled for most of Wednesday on whether Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello would resign amid backlash.

As of Wednesday evening, reporters in Puerto Rico were standing by for an announcement at the Governor's mansion. According to CBS correspondent David Begnaud, they were not sure what it would be about or who will give it.



Hundreds of thousands have been protesting government corruption and leaked chat room messages in which the Governor and his advisers mocked victims of Hurricane Maria.

Paola Sanchez-Martinez a Puerto Rican native who now lives in San Antonio traveled back to the island after Hurricane Maria to work for FEMA.



"Just seeing the despair and the feeling being left behind that's what they felt they felt like, like they were left behind," she told KENS 5 as she remembered her time there.



So to hear the reports of the Puerto Rico Governor mocking Hurricane victims in a group chat, didn't sit well with Sanchez-Martinez.

"It just shows lack of empathy on his part," she added.



The comments fueled a fire to carry the protest from the island to the Alamo City.



"I just saw people's frustrations that's what I saw and just because we're out here doesn't mean we're any less Puerto Rican," Sanchez-Martinez said. "So we want our voices to be heard."



Sanchez-Martinez coordinated a protest that she says brought in hundreds. It's something Sanchez-Martinez says they will continue to do despite today's outcome.

Rumors swirled for most of Wednesday that Rossello planned to resign. But even if Rossello does call it quits Sanchez-Martinez says the protests in San Antonio will live on.



"This is just the beginning," she said. "There's still other people that need to be held accountable."

No matter what happens with Governor Ricardo Rossello Puerto Ricans plan to gather at Travis Park on Sunday from 5:30-8:00 p.m.