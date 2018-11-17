SAN ANTONIO — Sure, you may have been a passenger in a rideshare car before. But did you know you might have been driven around by a super driver?

We met with some of San Antonio’s most popular drivers who shared each of their strengths on the road to success. For Jim Ketchum, that means becoming a weekend warrior.

“Weekend warrior definitely means I need to make sure I keep getting out there on the weekends, take care of those people that need it,” Ketchum said.

He’s among those being honored by Lyft for their work as rideshare drivers in the Alamo City. Seven in all were presented with awards for their stellar service in going above and beyond to make their passengers as comfortable as possible.

The company knows each driver brings a different skillset, and the awards reflect that variety.

Rich Ruiz-Estrada said he decided to become a driver to add some excitement to retired life. While tipping is optional, his riders seem to notice when he goes the extra mile; he was recognized for being the most tipped.

“Just making sure that they’re comfortable and arrive and they’re safe,” Ruiz-Estrada said.

Joe Lastra, meanwhile, was recognized as a rookie driver who has completed more than 1,000 rides since July. He was a cab driver in California, and once he landed in Texas he decided to try out ridesharing.

“I do 13-and-a-half hours a day,” he said. “The reason I do so many is because I try not to stand still—just keep on going.”

