GATLINBURG, Tenn — A woman died at Anakeesta on Thursday, according to Gatlinburg officials.

The Gatlinburg Fire and Rescue Department responded to the theme park around 7:41 p.m. regarding an incident on the park's chairlift, city officials said.

When crews arrived, they found a woman under the chairlift. She was pronounced dead on the scene, according to city officials.

"A tragic incident occurred [Thursday] evening. 911 was called immediately. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased," Anakeesta Vice President of Marketing and Sale Michele Canney said in a statement to 10News.