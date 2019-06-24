SAN ANTONIO — The Wu-Tang Clan is coming to the Alamo City and you can get your tickets starting Friday June 28 at 10 a.m.

The pioneering hip-hop group, known for their songs 'C.R.E.A.M.' (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) and 'Protect Your Neck,' can be heard at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday October 5th at 8 p.m.

Their lyrics are known to, "combine the reality of 1990s New York and the world of martial arts," and these tickets can be 'yourz' by purchasing from the Majestic box office, online at ticket master or charge through phone at (800) 745-3000.

Get ready for a show that you'll always remember!