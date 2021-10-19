The Weeknd cancels show in San Antonio

The Weeknd tweeted that, due to the demand, he's putting the tour on hold to plan a bigger production fit for stadiums.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, The Weeknd announced on Twitter that he is cancelling his tour and postponing it until summer 2022.

The Weeknd tweeted that due to the demand for shows, along with the constraints of the arenas, the musician is going to be doing something "bigger and special" which would require stadiums.

Tour dates are moving and will commence in the summer 2022 pic.twitter.com/AgeWSy9k4d — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) October 18, 2021

Those who bought tickets for the Alamo City show in April 2022 will be automatically refunded and given priority to buy tickets for the stadium shows which are said to take place in summer 2022, according to the tweet.