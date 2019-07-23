SAN ANTONIO — Summer might be in full swing for students, but their teachers and other school faculty are getting ready to head back to school in just a couple of weeks.

In appreciation of school faculty, The Wash Tub will be offering free Full Service Car Washes to school faculty with a valid employee ID at all locations, beginning August 1 running through August 15.

The car washes will include a complete interior vacuum, soft cloth wash, towel dry, complete wipe-down of dash and console and all windows cleaned inside and out.

"Teachers' hard work and dedication to their students is inspiring," Matt Vizza, president of The Wash Tub said. "Our local teachers and staff do so much for the community that we feel it is The Wash Tub's responsibility to give back as much as we can."

There are a total of 25 locations spread throughout San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, San Marcos, Round Rock, Kerrville, and Georgetown.