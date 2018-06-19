Oh yes, they did!

The South Chicken & Waffles is bringing comfort food to the northeast side with its second location.

The southern cuisine hot spot will even have a drive-thru at the new 'express' location at 13980 Nacogdoches Road.

Founder and owner Joshua Green told KENS 5 why the brunch spot wanted to go express.

"It was a concept that came about because I wanted to offer our food in a fast casual environment," Green said.

The new location will also have a dining sit down area.

Green said the express menu will be limited to less time-consuming dishes, but will also feature new items not served at the current location.

Their first location opened on the northwest side off Callaghan Road in 2017. Neighborhood Eats tried their famous chicken and waffles last year.

