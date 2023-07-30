'The Saga' light show in downtown San Antonio dark due to technical difficulties

They are working to quickly bring this unique and free experience back to it's regular schedule.

SAN ANTONIO — The Saga, a long-time downtown San Antonio light show experience, is currently dark due to unforeseen technical difficulties.

They tell us they are working to quickly bring this unique and free experience back to it's regular schedule and apologize for the inconvenience.

The Saga debuted back in June 2014 and has been a staple to the city’s community and visitors ever since.

"This unique video art projection by international artist Xavier de Richemont depicts the historical discovery, settlement and development of San Antonio, our wonderful Lone Star State, and United States history," they say on their website. "The Saga projection covers 7,000 square feet of light, color and visual narration projected onto the majestic façade of San Fernando Cathedral- the oldest cathedral in the United States. Through the 24-minute journey, it has become a destination for residents, South Texans, national, and international visitors."

