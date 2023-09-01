Basketball court installed at the Alamodome in anticipation of Spurs-Warriors matchup

Tens of thousands are expected to attend the Friday game.

SAN ANTONIO — The new basketball court at the Alamodome started to take shape on Monday.

The arena will be home to a Spurs home game on Jan. 13 in a matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

KENS 5 was there Monday morning as the material for the basketball court was being placed.

The team announced Friday it is now within 5,000 tickets of breaking the NBA regular season game attendance record and 8,000 away from reaching the Alamodome’s capacity of 65,000.

The Alamodome game will serve as the organization’s biggest 50th-anniversary celebration with so much including a halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” fireworks, and much more.

The Spurs provided a timelapse video of the court being installed:

Take a look at photos of crews installing the court below:

