SAN ANTONIO — A stage show based on the longest-running game show in television history is coming to San Antonio next year

The Majestic Theatre announced Monday that they will host 'The Price Is Right Live' on March 15, 2019, at 8 PM.

The theater says that tickets will go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10 AM. Tickets start at $29.50 and will be available in person at the Majestic Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or over the phone at (800) 745-3000.

'The Price Is Right Live' is a traveling stage show that gives audiences the chance to win prizes playing their classic games, such as Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the Showcase Showdown.

The show says that they have given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com.

