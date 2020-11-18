The next phase of 'Operation Warp Speed' for a COVID-19 vaccine kicks off in San Antonio

The goal of Operation Warp Speed is to produce a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine with the first doses available by January of 2021.

SAN ANTONIO — Phase III of Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 vaccine trial kicked off Wednesday at Joint Base San Antonio with details of the military's involvement in the vaccine trials.

Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center and Brooke Army Medical Center are hosted the event. The trial is in partnership with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The centers are working to identify and recruit volunteers for the vaccine trial, officials said in the press conference.

