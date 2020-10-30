Experts stress the need for young people in coronavirus vaccine trials

All age groups need to be protected from the virus

SAN ANTONIO — We are still months away from a coronavirus vaccine, and clinical trials are underway across the country. Four of those trials are happening here in San Antonio, and even children are needed in those trials too!

Diseases like the coronavirus affect people differently, and that includes people of different ages. That is why it is so important to get younger people involved in vaccine trials to try to get control of this raging coronavirus, that is increasingly affecting young people.

"One of the main reasons is that multiple friends of mine were affected by corona so I thought I would try to help so I decided to take it," said 16-year-old Daniel Dunn who started taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial earlier this week. His mother Holly is also involved and couldn't be more proud.

"I think it's great that he took an interest and that he's willing to be available for that. I think it's an important thing to do," she said.

"Usually as a teenager you are concerned about what's going to happen tomorrow and maybe even at the latest the end of the week whereas these kind of things do you have repercussions on your life," said Dr. Douglas Denham from Clinical Trials of Texas. He says more adolescents like Daniel need to be involved in these life-saving trials.

"The fact that they are willing to participate in a study to help find a vaccine that will work in adolescents and children as well as adults is great," Dr. Denham told us.

How do the Dunn's feel knowing they could be helping save lives?

"It was a weird feeling at first but I felt proud," Daniel said.

"It's good to know that we can be part of producing a safe and effective product that will help reduce the spread of COVID and keep people healthy," his mother, Holly, told us.