The latest on the wrongful death lawsuit after a 17-year-old was shot by an off-duty State Trooper

Along with the State Trooper and DPS, the lawsuit has now been amended to include a handful of new defendants.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There are new details in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a 17-year-old man shot by an off-duty Texas Department of Public Safety trooper last year.

Along with the State Trooper and DPS, the lawsuit has now been amended to include a handful of new defendants.

The City of Corpus Christi, a CCPD Detective, as well as members of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office are on that list.

The surveillance video of what turned out to be the final 12 seconds in Ronald Elizondo Jr's' life was released by his family as part of the original lawsuit they filed against the trooper and DPS this June.

The video was captured on a home security camera in July of 2019. It shows off-duty state trooper Donald Hinote run out of his home with a gun towards a car parked on the street in this south side neighborhood. The car he believed was being broken into was said to belong to a neighbor.

Hinote then stops and yells "Hey, get out of there," in the video.

In a span of two seconds, the teen runs from the car and towards Hinote. Hinote then shoots the teen four times, killing him. That teenager was Ronald Elizondo Jr.

As we've reported, Hinote told police he believed the teen was trying to attack him. The teen's family said the car door was blocking another path, forcing Elizondo to run towards Hinote.

Among the seven additional defendants named in the amended lawsuit includes Detective Lorraine Matthews with the Corpus Christi Police Department who interviewed Hinote following the incident.

The plaintiffs allege that detective Matthews had requisite information to charge Hinote with a crime under the Texas Penal Code. Yet, she failed to do so.

The lawsuit goes on to state it is alleged that detective Matthews, without concluding her investigation, deleted Hinote's designation as a suspect in the report.

The lawsuit also lists four people from the Nueces County District Attorney's Office including D.A. Mark Gonzalez for the handling of the grand jury case. A case that ended up getting no billed, meaning the trooper would not be charged with a crime.

After learning about the amended lawsuit, in a Facebook post, Gonzalez said he stands by the no bill decision writing in part quote, "this suit is frivolous and has no merit."