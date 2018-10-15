SEGUIN, Texas — Matthew Englebrecht has admitted to murder before. He's serving a 25-year sentence for killing a 19-year-old man in May 2002 after taking a plea deal. Guadalupe County investigators said he recently confessed to killing a woman in the same rural field along Cibolo Creek a few months later.

"We've gotten key details that only the killer would be able to provide," Sgt. Robert Murphy said.

Murphy is a sergeant with the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office. He said Englebrecht told investigators he killed Roxanna McGreehan.

RELATED: Man charged in 2002 cold case of murdered woman in Guadalupe County

She lived in Schertz. Englebrecht was her neighbor. Deputies said they corroborated the 38-year-old murder suspect's story. They are confident he killed McGreehan in October 2002 at the same field where Villanueva was murdered month earlier. Her body was never recovered because investigators said that was Englebrecht's intention.

"That must be where he does his crimes," Murphy said.

McGreehan, a mother of one daughter, was reported as a missing persons case in October 2002. Murphy said she had enlisted in the Navy. When she didn't show up to meet her new goal in life, her family knew something was wrong.

"She had her life ahead of her," Murphy said. "Then all of a sudden, she just vanishes."

Englebrecht was in indicted on October 6 for capital murder and tampering with evidence, deputies said. He is being held at the Guadalupe County Jail on a $1 million bond. He had been housed at the Coffield Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for Villanueva's killing.

Murphy said they don't believe Murphy is connected to any other murders. To be sure, though, deputies are asking for tipsters to call the GCSO at (830)-379-1224 or the Guadalupe Crime Stoppers tip line at 877-403-8477.

© 2018 KENS