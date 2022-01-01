Breakfast is being served until 3 p.m. at The Hayden, where pajamas are encouraged

The Hayden is hosting a Pajama Brunch Party from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event is also helping out a good cause.

SAN ANTONIO — Are you hungry? And are you still in your pajamas? That's ok. The Hayden is hosting a Pajama Brunch Party you might want to check out.

The event started at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 1 and runs until 3 p.m. at the restaurant, located south of Alamo Heights at 4025 Broadway.

It's pegged as a dual-purpose kind of affair.

"It's just what you need to cure that hangover," the restaurant said in a post on Facebook.

But The Hayden also pointed out that you can, "Start the year off doing something nice for someone else!"

A collection drive is underway for new blanket and pajama sets. You can bring your donations in when you go to dine on their full brunch menu. The donations will be given to the Center for Community Solutions.