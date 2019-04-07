SAN ANTONIO — Happy Fourth of July and Happy Thursday!

And if you need another reason to be happy, The Ferrari Kid, a local organization in San Antonio, is serving up joy on a platter with its new music video.

In the music video, children who are coping with cancer and other illnesses can be seen riding in a Ferrari and dancing along to the hit song 'Old Town Road.'

So if you're in need of a smile, check out the video below:

The Ferrari Kid if a non-profit that creates over the top epic "Celebrity for a day" events for kids coping with cancer and other illnesses. To learn more or donate, head over to the organization's website.