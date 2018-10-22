Remember this?

The dress heard round the world.

The BIG question transversing social media in 2015: Is it white and gold or blue and black?

People could not seem to agree to the point that couples and friends entered heated debates, some rising to levels of doom!

Some were inclined to go with gold and white whereas others are seeing black and blue. And they are quite passionate about their decisions.

Which team were you?

The internet today summed up in one photo: pic.twitter.com/8HdrmSW5bZ — Garrett Quinn (@GarrettQuinn) February 27, 2015

I hope someone at @pantone has called everyone in for an all-nighter on this thing. #thedress — Destroy the GOP (@turnageb) February 27, 2015

This dress fiasco is simultaneously my favorite and least favorite thing to ever happen on the Internet — bri ✨ (@briannakb) February 27, 2015

It all started on a Tumblr page where Swiked asked, "Guys please help me - is this dress white and gold, or blue and black? Me and my friends can't agree and we are freaking the (expletive) out."

The hashtag #thedress is trending as of 10 p.m. on Twitter and seems to have taken on a life of its own with memes galore.

raise your hand if you have ever felt personally victimized by #TheDress pic.twitter.com/wRSAVgqZit — Kaila (@kailacleary) February 27, 2015

OMYGOD WTH IS THIS! 😂😂 "@TheTumblrPosts: THEY MADE A TRAILER FOR THIS STUPID DRESS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/efLusA7aUA"#TheDress" — InLuvWithDelena ☔ (@TVDPLLWorld) February 27, 2015

© 2018 KENS