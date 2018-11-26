SAN ANTONIO — With Thanksgiving gone and December on the horizon, the time is now to go out and find the perfect Christmas tree.

On average, 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees will be sold across the U.S., according to the National Christmas Tree Association. However, if you're not careful, that source of joy and cheer could end up being a hazard.

Karen Adam and her husband manage a lot for the Holiday Hills Christmas Trees company. Having sold real Christmas trees for eight years, she said fire safety is a real fear for first-time fresh tree shoppers.

According to Adam, you can never assume someone knows common fire safety rules, which is why she reinforces the information on a flyer notifying customers of tree care and fire safety.

"OK, make sure you keep your tree watered every day and keep it away from a heat source," Adam said.

The latest National Fire Protection Association report shows that between 2012 and 2016, firefighters across the U.S. responded to an average of 170 house fires per year in which the culprit was a Christmas tree. The report states that, on average, every 45 Christmas tree fires result in a death.

While those numbers trending downward, the threat remains. That's why experts strongly recommend checking a few things off your list when shopping and setting up a Christmas tree.

Make sure the tree is fresh.

Place is at least three feet away from any nearby heater or fireplace.

And take care not to overload the powerstrip. Electric issues lead to one in every three Christmas tree fires

In 2014, the San Antonio Fire Department demonstrated that a dry Christmas tree can burst into flames within 20 seconds. To prevent that, make sure to water your tree on a daily basis.

