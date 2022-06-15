The City of Odessa Water Treatment Plant has restarted

The recharging process started and will take an extended period of time to make sure there are no mishaps.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Water Treatment Plant has officially been restarted and is in the recharging phase according to an Ector County Utility District official.

The recharging process can take anywhere from 12-14 hours. The workers will be taking their time with the process to make sure they are making safe progress and no leaks are found.

At this time, the boil water notices in the city and county have both not been lifted yet.

There will be one water distribution site today. That will be at the Ector County Coliseum from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each vehicle will be limited to two cases each.